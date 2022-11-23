India win yet another T20I series, but questions remain

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is close to impossible to have any decisive takeaways on a player or a team from a three-match bilateral T20I series which saw just 405 legitimate deliveries bowled across four innings.

One match got cancelled due to rain, the other was cut short as the teams were tied on scores in DLS. Add to the fact that the series is happening a week after one of the most competitive T20 World Cups ever.

However, all said and done, India was declared the winner, in the end, thanks to their win against New Zealand in the second game. Just like that, another inconsequential T20I bilateral series win. What to make of the results or the performance or the team selections? Barring the fact that they have a captaincy candidate on standby for the shortest format, very little.

With the senior players and the coaching staff being rested, it was a chance for the Indian team to try something new, especially under Hardik Pandya. But despite the change in players, a lot seemed like a constant. Suryakumar Yadav’s stellar show continued as he finished the year with another T20I hundred.

In that match, Suryakumar scored 111 runs from 51 balls even as the rest of the team managed 69 runs from as many balls in a T20I. They made Rishabh Pant open, but the southpaw and his U19 skipper Ishan Kishan could not make a mark.

Some of the selection choices, too, were debatable. For starters, both Sanju Samson and Umran Malik did not get a game. And when they had to go for a seamer in place of one of the off-spinners, they left out Washington Sundar for Deepak Hooda in the side — a predominantly top-order batter who is now trying to fit into the middle-order.

It’s not like there were not any good performances. Yuzvendra Chahal, who warmed the bench through the World Cup, had a couple of good outings. Mohammed Siraj, the World Cup standby, took a four-fer, Harshal Patel bowled well on Tuesday and Arshdeep continued to rise through the ranks. But as with the case of the team performance and those who could not do well, it is difficult to read too much into the positives as well.

ALSO READ | India win rain-marred T20 series after third match against New Zealand ends in tie

This brings Indian cricket back to square one. The only takeaway is in fact that Hardik is ready for more responsibility. And it is reflected in his comments as well. When asked regarding selections, he said, “Sanju is an unfortunate case. We had to play him but for some strategic reason, we couldn't play him," before adding, “If players are feeling bad, they can come and speak to me or the coach. Going forward, if I remain the captain, I don't think that will be an issue. My behaviour and nature ensure that we are a close-knit unit."

India's T20I calendar for the year is over. When 2023 comes along India will have to start fresh. It will be a good time to mark the beginning of long-term changes, if need be, especially with the new set of selectors to take charge. For now, all they have is yet another T20I bilateral trophy in the bag.

