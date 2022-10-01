Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan batter Haider Ali in hospital with viral illness

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali was taken to hospital due to a viral illness during the Twenty20 against England. He is the second player that got admitted during the series after Naseem Shah.

Published: 01st October 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Haider Ali bats during the sixth twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England.

Pakistan's Haider Ali bats during the sixth twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali was taken to hospital because of a viral illness during the Twenty20 against England.

Ali is the second Pakistan T20 World Cup player admitted to hospital during the series after fast bowler Naseem Shah, who also fell ill. He scored 18 runs off 14 balls but the middle-order batter felt dizzy in the dressing room and was substituted. Pakistan ultimately lost the sixth T20.

Ali has had a below-par series, scoring 11, 3, 4 and 18. Paceman Shah spent two nights in a local hospital in Lahore due to pneumonia. He was ruled out of the remaining two T20s of the seven-match series after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Shah will isolate for two days, and the Pakistan Cricket Board said he will fly out to New Zealand with the team on Monday for a triangular T20 series also featuring Bangladesh, a prelude to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

