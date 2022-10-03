Home Sport Cricket

If Bumrah's not available then Mohammed Siraj: Shane Watson on star pacer's replacement

Bumrah is battling an ongoing back injury that caused him to miss the recent Asia Cup and has already been ruled out of the current three-match T20I series at home against South Africa.

Published: 03rd October 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Former Australia batter Shane Watson believes pacer Mohammed Siraj could possibly replace India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah if he is ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup through injury.

Bumrah is battling an ongoing back injury that caused him to miss the recent Asia Cup and has already been ruled out of the current three-match T20I series at home against South Africa.

While India is still hoping Bumrah can prove his fitness and play at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, it stays unclear whether the pacer will remain in India's squad for the event.

Experienced seamers Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar are among the players already on India's standby list for the upcoming T20 World Cup, while Mohammed Siraj is also in the mix to feature given he received a call-up to replace Bumrah for the remainder of the South Africa T20 series.

Earlier, India head coach Rahul Dravid had said that the injured Bumrah is in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the team management is waiting for official confirmation on the next steps.

Watson is adamant that Siraj is the best option for India to include if they receive the dreaded news that Bumrah will be forced to miss the 20-over showcase Down Under.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli likely to be rested for third India-South Africa T20I: Source

"The player I would put in if Jasprit's not available is Mohammed Siraj, because of the firepower he presents," Watson said on The ICC Review.

"Without Bumrah, that's the one thing India won't necessarily have, which is vital on Australian wickets on the bigger grounds with the pace and bounce. Siraj is great with the brand-new ball. He is fast, he swings the ball away but also his defensive skills are pretty good. And he's got better over the last couple of years, with what we've seen in the IPL. So, for me he's probably going to be the one who is going to have the most impact," said Watson.

Watson believes that India's chances of claiming a second T20 World Cup title will be severely hindered should Bumrah not make the trip to Australia.

"Honestly, I think it's going to have a huge impact on India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup," Watson noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shane Watson Mohammed Siraj Jasprit Bumrah T20 World Cup
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp