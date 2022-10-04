Asia Cup: Sabbineni Meghana grabs her chance with both hands

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sabbineni Meghana's return to the Indian team was not an easy journey. She literally broke down the doors of selections with the sheer volume of runs she made. Since domestic cricket began in the post-pandemic era, she has amassed 980 runs across formats in just 20 innings. Her role in Railways winning the titles in the last couple of years is undeniable.

Yet, since she made a comeback in the New Zealand tour before the 2022 ODI World Cup, Meghana has got to play only three ODIs and six T20Is (India played 11 ODIs and 12 T20Is with her in the squad). Being an opener in a team with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma meant she seldom got to play and when she did, Meghana was batting at No 3 or lower, especially in the shortest format.

In fact, Monday's Asia Cup clash against Malaysia was the first time the 26-year-old opened the batting for India in a T20I this year. And Meghana ensured that she made the most of it, smashing her maiden T20I fifty, helping India register their second consecutive win of the tournament in the rain-curtailed clash.

On a pitch that was slow and low, Meghana put on a hitting exhibition as she started her innings with a six over extra cover boundary. Through the 53-ball knock, Meghana kept lofting bowlers at will — something she is well known for in the domestic circuit in the ‘V’ region down the ground. What stood out was her dominance while batting with Shafali in the powerplay as Meghana contributed 36 of the 47 runs India scored during that phase.

Even as the field spread out, Meghana continued to make merry hitting with the vertical bat both along the ground and over the in-field, picking up boundaries. She finished with 69 runs from 53 balls as India finished with 181/4 in 20 overs. Malaysia were 16/2 in 5.2 overs before rain stopped play. "It is always special to score runs for the team and represent the country," the 26-year-old said after the match. "Shafali was really supportive, this was my first game in a long time, so her support in the partnership was very important," she added.

"We just backed our strengths. The wicket was on the slower side, we just tried to play it in the V, which is our strength and I think it really helped us a lot. I'm going to carry the confidence into the next game. If I get an opportunity, I think I am going to give my best whenever I get into the field."

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur had said that the tournament will be all about giving game time for those who have not played much. On Monday, India rested three of their mainstays for the same reason. Meghana showed what she was capable of and why she should be playing more often than she has. If she continues her good form, it would be a headache India would not mind having.



Brief scores: India 181/4 in 20 ovs (Meghana 69, Shafali 49; Syuhada 2/9) bt Malaysia 16/2 in 5.2 ovs by 30 runs (D/L method).

CHENNAI: Sabbineni Meghana's return to the Indian team was not an easy journey. She literally broke down the doors of selections with the sheer volume of runs she made. Since domestic cricket began in the post-pandemic era, she has amassed 980 runs across formats in just 20 innings. Her role in Railways winning the titles in the last couple of years is undeniable. Yet, since she made a comeback in the New Zealand tour before the 2022 ODI World Cup, Meghana has got to play only three ODIs and six T20Is (India played 11 ODIs and 12 T20Is with her in the squad). Being an opener in a team with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma meant she seldom got to play and when she did, Meghana was batting at No 3 or lower, especially in the shortest format. In fact, Monday's Asia Cup clash against Malaysia was the first time the 26-year-old opened the batting for India in a T20I this year. And Meghana ensured that she made the most of it, smashing her maiden T20I fifty, helping India register their second consecutive win of the tournament in the rain-curtailed clash. On a pitch that was slow and low, Meghana put on a hitting exhibition as she started her innings with a six over extra cover boundary. Through the 53-ball knock, Meghana kept lofting bowlers at will — something she is well known for in the domestic circuit in the ‘V’ region down the ground. What stood out was her dominance while batting with Shafali in the powerplay as Meghana contributed 36 of the 47 runs India scored during that phase. Even as the field spread out, Meghana continued to make merry hitting with the vertical bat both along the ground and over the in-field, picking up boundaries. She finished with 69 runs from 53 balls as India finished with 181/4 in 20 overs. Malaysia were 16/2 in 5.2 overs before rain stopped play. "It is always special to score runs for the team and represent the country," the 26-year-old said after the match. "Shafali was really supportive, this was my first game in a long time, so her support in the partnership was very important," she added. "We just backed our strengths. The wicket was on the slower side, we just tried to play it in the V, which is our strength and I think it really helped us a lot. I'm going to carry the confidence into the next game. If I get an opportunity, I think I am going to give my best whenever I get into the field." Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur had said that the tournament will be all about giving game time for those who have not played much. On Monday, India rested three of their mainstays for the same reason. Meghana showed what she was capable of and why she should be playing more often than she has. If she continues her good form, it would be a headache India would not mind having. Brief scores: India 181/4 in 20 ovs (Meghana 69, Shafali 49; Syuhada 2/9) bt Malaysia 16/2 in 5.2 ovs by 30 runs (D/L method).