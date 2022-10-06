Home Sport Cricket

Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals beats Bhilwara Kings, lift Legends League trophy

India Capitals won by 104 runs.

Published: 06th October 2022 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

India Captials skipper Gautam Gambhir (L) and Bhilwara Kings Skipper Irfan Pathan (R) during a press conference

India Captials skipper Gautam Gambhir (L) and Bhilwara Kings Skipper Irfan Pathan (R) during a press conference (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: India Capitals made a stunning recovery after stumbling early to defeat Bhilwara Kings by 104 runs and lift the Legends League Cricket trophy here.

Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor sizzled with a fiery 41-ball 82.

He slammed eight sixes and four boundaries and along with Aussie veteran Mitchell Johnson (62 off 35), led the Capitals' stunning revival to post a daunting 211/7 after being sent in at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gautam Gambhir-led side was rattled to be 21/4 inside the first five overs with Rahul Sharma (4/30) and Monty Panesar (3-0-13-2) inflicting early blows. But Taylor held the fort in the duos' 126-run stand that came off just 60 balls.

Later, Windies power-hitter Ashley Nurse finished off in style with a 19-ball 42 not out with one six and six boundaries.

In reply, the Kings' openers, Morne van Wyk (5) and William Porterfield (12) were out inside the first four overs. A lot depended on the broad shoulders of Yusuf Pathan (6), but he did not last long.

Shane Watson (27) was unfortunate to be run out, while Jesal Karia (22) showed promise but could not carry on for long.

When Kings' captain Irfan Pathan (2) was out in the 12th over, the chase was as good as over for them.

For the Capitals, the trio of Pawan Suyal (2/27), Pankaj Singh (2/14) and Pravin Tambe (2/19) grabbed two wickets each.

Brief Scores India Capitals 211/7; 20 overs (Ross Taylor 82, Mitchell Johnson 62, Ashley Nurse 42 not out; Rahul Sharma 4/30, Monty Panesar 2/13) bt Bhilwara Kings 107; 18.2 overs (Shane Watson 27; Pankaj Singh 2/14, Pravin Tambe 2/19, Pawan Suyal 2/27).

India Capitals won by 104 runs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Capitals Bhilwara Kings Ross Taylor Gautam Gambhir Irfan Pathan
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp