Home Sport Cricket

Chahar sustains twisted ankle; Mukesh, Sakariya join WT20 squad as net bowlers 

As of now, Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the T20 World Cup squad is Mohammed Shami, who is slowly and surely getting match-fit and is expected to fly to Australia within the next three to four days.

Published: 08th October 2022 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

India's Deepak Chahar reacts in pain after bowling a delivery during their third Twenty20 International match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Feb. 20, 2022.

India's Deepak Chahar reacts in pain after bowling a delivery during their third Twenty20 International match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Feb. 20, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian ODI team has been dealt a blow as senior seamer Deepak Chahar is likely to miss the remaining two games due to a twisted ankle sustained during a training session before the first match against South Africa in Lucknow.

Chahar wasn't a part of the Indian playing XI as Shikhar Dhawan's side lost by nine runs in the opening match with the visitors scoring 250 in just 40 overs.

"Deepak has sustained a twisted ankle but it's not too serious. However a few days of rest might be advisable," a source privy to selection issues, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"So it will be team management's call if they would like to risk Deepak as he is in T20 World Cup stand-by list. In any case, if there is requirement there, it would be a priority."

As of now, Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the T20 World Cup squad is Mohammed Shami, who is slowly and surely getting match-fit and is expected to fly to Australia within the next three to four days.

"Mohammed Shami, if fit, was always going to be the first replacement as that's the closest Indian team can get in terms of sheer quality. He will be joining some time next week," the source added.

Mukesh Choudhary, Chetan Sakariya join T20 squad as net bowlers

Last year's find of Chennai Super Kings, left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary of Maharashtra and Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya has already joined the squad as net bowlers for the T20 World Cup.

It is understood that since most teams have a left-arm seamer in its ranks and India's Arshdeep Singh will need rest between the games, Mukesh and Chetan have accompanied the team for the Perth leg of the tour.

"Mukesh and Chetan flew in with the team yesterday. As of now, they will be with the team for the Perth leg where India are supposed to play a couple of practice games."

As per India's training schedule in Perth, they will have three days of rigorous training for five hours between 11 am to 4 pm on October 8, 9 and 12, while on October 10 and 13, two T20 warm-up games will be held.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian ODI team Deepak Chahar twisted ankle Shikhar Dhawan T20 World Cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp