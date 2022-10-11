Home Sport Cricket

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in third ODI to seal series 

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99.

Indian players Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and others celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the 3rd ODI cricket match between India and South Africa. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday to seal the series 2-1.

The spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turns.

Mohammed Siraj (2/17) also chipped with two wickets.

In response, India knocked off the required runs in 19.1 overs with Shubman Gill making 49 off 57 balls.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18).

India: 105 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 49, Shreyas Iyer 28 not out; Bjorn Fortuin 1/20).

