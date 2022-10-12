Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI chief, Shah to continue

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India all-rounder softspoken Roger Binny has padded up to take the reins of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) from former captain Sourav Ganguly. The 1983 World Cup-winning member from Bengaluru has filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president and is set to take charge after the election during BCCI’s Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 18.

Roger Binny

Binny, who was the first Anglo- Indian to play cricket for India, is the only one to file a nomination for the post. He is currently the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association and will be the third former cricketer to hold the president’s post after Maharaja of Vizianagaram and Ganguly. Although the choice of president was a surprise, there were enough indications that Ganguly would be on his way out.

Despite spending time negotiating in New Delhi, he could not convince the BCCI powerhouse to allow him another stint. Binny is a safe choice as he is not known to make any controversial statements. Right through Ganguly’s tenure, there was a conflict of interest allegations against him and he also appeared in online gaming advertisements and other commercial products, which often attracted unwanted criticism.

Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, will continue to occupy the powerful secretary’s post for one more term. Congressman Rajeev Shukla will hold on to his vice-president’s post. There are changes elsewhere too. Former Mumbai Cricket Association president Ashish Shelar is set to take over as BCCI treasurer. Shelar also happens to be an influential leader in the Maharashtra BJP circle.

He was a front-runner to take over MCA president in the upcoming elections on October 20 and it is understood that his faction will name a new candidate to take on former cricketer Sandeep Patil. Assam’s Devajit Saikia, a close aide of the state’s CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been made joint secretary to ensure all the five zones are represented.

Joining Ganguly on the way out are treasurer Arun Dhummal and joint-secretary Jayesh George. Dhummal, however, will replace Brijesh Patel as the chairman of the IPL Governing Council. Patel, 70, can’t continue in his chair due to an age cap.

