Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan beats Bangladesh by seven wickets at New Zealand tri-series

Babar made 55 and Rizwan went on to 68 to help guide Pakistan past Bangladesh's total of 173-6.

Published: 13th October 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (L) and Asif Ali congratulate each other after their win during the T20 tri-series cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Christchurch (Photo | AFP)

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (L) and Asif Ali congratulate each other after their win during the T20 tri-series cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Christchurch (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: Rizwan and captain Babar Azam shared a 101-run opening partnership as Pakistan edged Bangladesh by seven wickets with one ball remaining Thursday at the New Zealand Twenty20 cricket tri-series.

Babar made 55 and Rizwan went on to 68 to help guide Pakistan past Bangladesh's total of 173-6. Pakistan lost Babar's wicket and another in the 13th over and had to rely on Mohammad Nawaz, who struck an unbeaten 45 from 20 balls to close out the win.

There was a flicker of concern when Rizwan holed out in the deep in the 19th over with Pakistan needing nine from seven balls.

At the start of the last over it needed eight from six balls but with seven wickets in hand and Nawaz still at the crease, Pakistan was in command.

Asif Ali took a streaky single from the first ball and Nawaz played an overhead tennis shot from the second ball for two.

Nawaz continued to find gaps in the field for two runs until a four behind point by Nawaz from the fifth ball of the over clinched the win.

"I think if you give a chance to the Bangladesh bowlers they don't make it easy because they bowl very well," Rizwan said.

"You have to bat within your plan because chasing a target is always difficult and you must keep wickets in hand. "I would give credit to Nawaz for the way he batted on this wicket.

If you ask me honestly, the Bangladesh bowlers bowled extremely well but Nawaz innings was the moment that changed the whole match.

" The match was the last in the round-robin section of the tri-series and came after the tournament finalists already had been determined. Pakistan and New Zealand will meet in the final on Friday.

Bangladesh finished the tournament without a win but still picked up some momentum ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this month.

The team's total on Thursday was its best of the tournament and its third-best against Pakistan in a T20 international. Litton Das made 69 and captain Shakib Al Hasan 68 to provide 137 runs out of Bangladesh's total of 173-6. Their runs came from only 84 balls.

"I think we played our best cricket today," Shakib said."We could have scored maybe a few more runs in the last over. The impression we wanted to get from this series, we got that, so it's up to us to express ourselves and do something good for the country.

"I think from a management point of view we are very clear now on the team which will play in the World Cup which is what exactly we were looking for."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Bangladesh T20
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp