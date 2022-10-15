2022 T20 World Cup: Associates fighting to bridge the gaps

Sudeep swaroop By

CHENNAI: On October 17, 2021, Scotland, one of the leading Associate nations, struck a big blow for cricket's second-tier. The Scots engineered one of the most famous wins in the history of the T20 World Cup, shocking Bangladesh. From 6/53, they inched their way to 140 before edging the contest by six runs. The win once again shined a light on the International Cricket Council's continued use of the term 'Associate Nations'. A year on, though, the Associates have done little to shake off that tag. If anything, the 2021 World Cup in the desert was one of the worst performances by the Associates. Both Namibia and Scotland managed to reach the Super 12 but after qualifying for it, the gulf played out in the most predictable of fashions.

With cricket making an Olympic push — don't be surprised if LA 2028 hosts a women's T20 medal event — there will be renewed focus on the Associates this time out. Also, with the T20 World Cup expanding to 20 teams from 2024, a welcome change as the sport takes baby steps towards truly becoming global, wins in Australia will have a big bearing going forward (ICC are also doing away with the euphemistically named 'group stage' in US/West Indies in 2024).

So how do they stack up this time out? Considering how the two groups have been divided, there will at least be one Associate — UAE, Netherlands or Namibia — in the Super 12 phase of the competition. The fourth team, Scotland, do have an upset in them but their 2022, in a microcosm, indicates the challenge these teams face. They have only played two T20I matches this year (two losses against New Zealand).

That was referenced by their coach, Shane Burger, after the team had landed in Australia. "We haven’t played a lot of T20 cricket as a group since last year’s World Cup, but we know what we can do in this format and I have faith that the guys are going to step up to the mark again when the tournament proper gets underway," he was quoted as saying by the team's website. “On our minds for now though are the two warm-up games. We always have good clashes with the Netherlands while it will be a great experience for the boys to play at the iconic MCG on Thursday, it is one of the world’s best cricket grounds.”

That match on Thursday against the UAE was washed out. They beat Netherlands in their first warm-up encounter on Monday and the main protagonists of that win — skipper Richie Berrington (41 off 29), all-rounder Michael Leask (37 off 21) and spinner Michael Watt (1/19 off four) — will be key if they are to advance. Add in the likes of opener George Munsey (S/R of 146.34, with an average of 25.9) and they have the nucleus of a solid side.

Speaking about the Netherlands, they have a good enough team to finish second behind Sri Lanka. Yet, it's not a dead cert that they will advance. In 2021, they embarrassed themselves, losing four wickets in as many balls. Their campaign ended even before it began. Having added the likes of Gary Kirsten and Dan Christian (one of the winningest T20 players in the format's history), there is a lot of local knowledge and coaching experience. Do they have the players to marry this knowledge and expertise of playing conditions with in-game nous and skills? They do have a combination of seamers with Paul van Meekeren (53 wickets) and Timm van der Gugten (41) leading the charge. They will keenly feel the absence of a lead spinner as well as a powerplay basher. If they can overcome those two constraints, do not be surprised if they progress.

Another team that has similar strengths and weaknesses is Namibia, who had their best ever international series in the UAE in 2021. They do not have a good batting unit but their bowling, jeez. This time out, they have landed with as many as five left-arm seam-bowling options. With the angles, they can easily catch teams cold. On the bouncy pitches, that in itself can be a challenge. What could count in their favour is they do have a good recent record against fellow Associate members. So, if they beat the two fellow Associate teams, they will put themselves in pole position to advance.

One team who will be hoping for multiple miracles to advance is UAE. The conditions are alien to them as they haven't played in these sort of strips before (this will be their maiden T20I match in Oceania). The one positive they will carry into the tournament is they have had significant gametime, including four matches against full members. Two of those were wins against Ireland so they do have the players in their bow. It starts with opener Muhammad Waseem, who was impressive during his unbeaten 69 against West Indies in a warm-up game. In the bowling department, pacer Junaid Siddique can trouble a few batters.

There is also the prospect of the upcoming International League T20 to be played in UAE. Players can put themselves in the shop window. "The merit of the ILT20 to UAE cricketers themselves remains to be seen," Paul Radley, who covers the side for 'The National', a UAE based daily, told this daily. "Only one player per starting XI has to be from UAE, which is way down on other leagues. They need to prove they deserve more spots."

One thing Radley is sure of is the sea-change the structure has undergone since they were last at the World Cup (2014). "The team is entirely different to what it was back in 2014, as is the cricket landscape in UAE. Back then, there were no central contracts and the players in the squad were cabin crew, students, receptionists and bank employees. Now the team is fully pro, and the structure underneath it functions far better in sustaining that."

Each of the four teams have lots riding on the three matches and while what denotes success is different to all of them, the World Cup, as far as the Associates are concerned, is a reminder of the inequality that exists.

Record of Associates nations in T20Is in 2022

Country Played Won Lost Record vs full-members

Namibia 8 5 3 3-2 (all vs. Zimbabwe)

Netherlands 7 4 3 0-3 (1 vs. Zimbabwe, 2 vs. NZ

UAE 13 7 6 2-2 (two wins vs Ireland, two losses vs Bang.)

Scotland 2 0 2 (both vs. NZ)

