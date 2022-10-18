Anupama posts victory in All-India invitation snooker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anupama Ramachandran made a well-constructed 75 break in the second frame en route to a 2-0 win over Shruthi L in the 2nd All India women’s invitation snooker tournament organised by CWCSF here on Monday. In the first frame she made a break of 46 to show her class. In another match, Amee Kamani made a 46 break against Suniti Damani.

Results: Amee Kamani bt Aanya Patel 74 (46)-14, 47-31; Uma Devi bt Suniti Damani 69-79, 74-39, 86-28; Anupama Ramachandran bt Renu Baraktiya 63-9, 85-33; Shruthi L bt Suniti Khandelwal 61-38, 26-9; Varshaa Sanjeev bt Snenthra Babu 75-10, 71-6;

Ishika Shah bt Roopa KS 40-36, 68-32; Keerthana Pandian bt Neeta Kothari 81-13, 84-37; Amee Kamani bt Suniti Damani 60-28, 75-29; Uma Devi bt Aanya Patel 48-45, 68-36; Anupama Ramachandran

bt Shruthi L 90(46)-17, 81 (75)-17.

Ram shines

R Ram Arvindh’s 78 came in handy for Standard CC to beat MAS CC by four wickets in a first division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: MAS CC 166 in 44.5 ovs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 42, G Vignesh 51, M Udhaya Kumar 3/13, P Saravanan 3/56, M Mathivanan 3/60) lost to Standard CC 167/6 in 33.5 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 78, IS Akash 38).

KDCA new office-bearers

CR Natraj Sastrigal has been elected as president of Kancheepuram District Cricket Association. In a general body meeting held at Sankara Arts and Science College on October 15, the following have been elected as office-bearers period 2022-25.

President: CR Natraj Sastrigal; Secretary: KR Venkatesan; Jt secretary: M Satish Kumar; Asst secretary: Karthik R Sastry, Treasurer: AN Anand; Vice-presidents: V Ramesh, JP Sukumar, RK Senthil Vadivel, S Mohan, Khader Basha, PV Parthasarathi.

TNCA condoles Ramani’s death

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association condoled the death of RV Ramani, former BCCI panel umpire who passed away at Dallas, USA. Ramani officiated in13 ODI games between 1983 and 1993. He was a member of the BCCI panel for umpiring exams and TNCA umpires committee for several years.

As an umpire he was popular, friendly and had a straight forward approach. The TNCA recalled with pride his valuable contribution as an umpire for several decades and sent its deepest sympathies to his family members.



