Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

By Online Desk

1983 World Cup-winning Roger Binny has been appointed as the new President of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) replacing the outgoing president Sourav Ganguly, as reported by NTDV.

JP MLA Ashish Shelar is likely to be the Treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal as per sources.

Jay Shah will retain his position as the BCCI Secretary.

At a BCCI meeting held at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on October 13, all office bearers from different parts of the country from various associations filed nominations for different positions on the board.

Ganguly at an event prior to his removal as the BCCI president said, "I was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal for five years. I have been president of BCCI for years. After all these terms, you have to leave and go. As an administrator, you have to contribute a lot and make things better for the team. Me being a player, who was around for a long time, understood it. I enjoyed my time as an administrator thoroughly. You cannot play forever and you cannot remain in administration forever."

The former India captain was offered the post of IPL Chairman which he denied.

Ganguly is going to contest for president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

(With inputs from ANI)

