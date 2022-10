Women’s T20: Tamil Nadu women lose to Railways 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu women lost to Railways by nine runs in a low-scoring match at Guwahati

in the Group B clash of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy on Tuesday.

Although Niranjana Nagarajan’s three fours helped Tamil Nadu restrict the reigning champions to 90/8, in reply, Tamil Nadu fell short of the target as K Anjali Sarvani took three wickets for 19 runs. S Anusha was the top scorer for TN as she made 32 runs from 49 balls.

Brief scores: Railways 90/8 in 20 overs (Nuzhat 36; Niranjana 3/9); Tamil Nadu 81 all out in 20 overs (Anusha 32, Anjali 3/19).

Varshaa wins

Varshaa Sanjeev made a well-constructed break of 70 en route to a comfortable 2-0 win over Natasha Chethan in the league phase of the 2nd All India women’s invitation snooker tournament organised by Chakrapani Women Cue Sports Foundation.

Results: Sunita Khandelwal bt Renu Bharaktiya 17-45, 78-34, 78-54; Pooja G bt Snenthra 28-68, 61-33, 63-26; Ishika bt Neena Praveen 64-44, 48-34; Keerthana Pandian bt Sanvi 61-13, 77-13; Uma Devi bt hreenidhi Anbarasan 61-21, 45-18; Varshaa Sanjeev bt Natasha Chethan 68-37, 86 (70)-2); Vidya Pillai bt Roopa 58-25, 60-11; Arantxa Sanches bt Neeta Kothari 62-25, 29-60, 79 (38)-1; Amee Kamani bt Shreenidhi Anbarasan 78-14, 99(60)-18; Anya Patel bt Suniti Damani 55-16, 57-28; Renu Bharaktiya lost to Sruthi L 24-64, 12-68; Arantxa Sanches bt Sanvi Shah 58-9, 76-0; Vidya Pillai bt Neena Praveen 33-79, 90-16, 64-18; Pooja Galundia bt Natasha Chethan 51-46, 52-28; Anya Patel bt Shreenidhi Anbarasan 54-6, 67-56; Anupama Ramachandran bt Sunita Khandelwal 76-8, 61-39; Amee Kamani bt Uma Devi R 60 (40)-56 (38), 63-26.

Mithun excels

DM Mithun’s unbeaten 83 came in handy for Districts I to post 279 for 9 in 90 overs against City II in the TNCA round-robin Under-16 tournament.

Brief scores: Districts I 279/9 in 90 overs (BK Samrith 41, R Harish Raghav 30, DM Mithun 83 n.o, M Roshan Raj 3/23) vs City II; Districts II 220 in 54.2 overs (BG Dev Arjun 55, K Saravanan 44, Dhruva Ram 5/46) vs City I 79/6 in 29 overs (BK Kishore 3/8).

Yashini bags title

Yashini of ICF clinched the women’s title when she blanked Selena Deepthi of AGORC 4-0 in the 6th state ranking table tennis tournament organised by Tiruvallur District Chess Association.

Results: All finals: Women: S Yashini (ICF) bt Selena Deepti (AGORC) 11-9, 11-6, 11-5, 11-9. Girls: U-11: Varnika (Erode) bt G Varnika (MVM) 11-5,11-4,11-9. U-13: Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt Bhuvanidha (MDU) 11-7,11-8,11-6. Under 15: M Hansini (MST) bt Shameena Shah (MDU) 11-5,11-9,-11-7,11-6. U-17: V Mouriya Dharshini (BHM) bt S Nalene Amrutha (MVM) 11-8, 11-4, 7-11, 9-11, 11-6. U-19: M Hansini (MST) bt S Nalene Amrutha (MVM) 15-13, 11-7, 11-6, 13-11.

