Home Sport Cricket

Home ministry to decide on Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan: Sports Minister

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had on Tuesday said that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the continental event and they would like to compete in the tournament on a neutral venue.

Published: 20th October 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the home ministry will take a call on the Indian cricket team's travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year since the players' security is an important matter.

Thakur though is expecting that the Pakistan team will come to India to compete in the 50-over World Cup next year, saying "all are welcome".

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had on Tuesday said that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the continental event and they would like to compete in the tournament on a neutral venue.

It prompted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to say that it may affect their team's participation in the World Cup in India.

"All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete," Thakur told a select gathering of journalists when asked about the controversy that erupted after Shah's statement.

ALSO READ | Pakistan warns India that Asia Cup no-show could 'split' cricket

Thakur spoke after it was announced that the fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11.

Asked about the Indian team's travel, the Sports Minister said, "It's a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players' safety and security is an important matter," Thakur said.

It was pointed out that international teams have started touring Pakistan, of late, but Thakur deflected the question.

ALSO READ | BCCI vs PCB: Shah announces Asia Cup at "neutral venue", Pakistan threatens World Cup pullout

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Thakur Indian cricket team India tour to Pakistan Asia Cup Jay Shah
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp