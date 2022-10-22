Home Sport Cricket

CWI chief promises 'thorough postmortem' of Windies' T20 World Cup exit

The Caribbean team, which won the title in 2012 and 2016, crashed out of the group stage with just one win from three matches.

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt (Photo | Cricket West Indies Twitter)

By PTI

KINGSTON: Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt has slammed the batters for their "untimely shot selections" and promised a "thorough postmortem" of the team's humiliating early exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Two-time champions West Indies were eliminated from the T20 World Cup on Friday after suffering a shock nine-wicket loss to Ireland in a first-round group match.

"I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many," said Skerritt in a statement posted on CWI's website.

"The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia, and untimely shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team," he added.

The Caribbean team, which won the title in 2012 and 2016, crashed out of the group stage with just one win from three matches. Since their title run in 2016, West Indies have lost six of the eight matches they have played in T20 World Cups.

"I want to assure stakeholders that a thorough postmortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance and that solutions will be found in keeping with CWI's strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts, and in all formats," Skerritt said.

"West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event and continues to need the input and support of all stakeholders," he further added.

