Home Sport Cricket

Windies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka women's U19 to visit India next month

The U-19 women's team will play their first-ever youth T20 series against West Indies in Mumbai from November 27
 

Published: 22nd October 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

cricket bat and ball

Image used for representational purpose only

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the U19 Women's T20 Challengers set to begin on November 1 in Goa, it marks the beginning of India's preparation for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup early next year. After the Challengers, a quadrangular U19 T20 tournament featuring India U-19 A, India U-19 B, West Indies and Sri Lanka U-19 teams will take place from November 13 in Visakhapatnam. 

The India U19 women's team will play their first-ever youth T20 series against West Indies in Mumbai from November 27. The series will witness teams face each other five times. Between the two series, West Indies and New Zealand U-19 sides will play two T20s in Mumbai from November 22.

The U19 T20 Challengers that begins on November 1 will see 52 players divided into four teams and play against each other once before the top-two sides qualify for the final. Madhya Pradesh's title-winning captain Soumya Tiwari, Karnataka captain Nikki Prasad, Delhi's Shweta Sherawat and Kerala’s Najla CMC will lead the teams in the tournament.

The biggest surprise among the selections was that only three players were picked from Madhya Pradesh, who won the U19 T20 Trophy title. In fact, Vaishnavi Sharma, who finished as leading wicket-taker (23 wickets in eight games), hasn't been selected.

Reacting to the news, Abhilash Khandekar, MPCA president, said he was taken by surprise as well. "Naturally, we were expecting more players in the team considering our u-19 national title winning performance," told this daily. 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, who lost to Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinal, had eight players in the mix. Bengal and Karnataka had five, Mumbai had four. Andhra, Hyderabad and Uttarakhand had three each from the respective state sides in the squads. 

U19 T20 Challengers squads: 

Team A: Soumya Tiwari (C) (MPCA), Ishwari Savkar (VC) (Maharashtra), Hrishita Basu (Bengal), Sanika Chalke (Mumbai), Kanishka Thakur (MPCA), Sonia Mendhiya (Haryana), Parshavi Chopra (UPCA), Sonam Yadav (UPCA), Falak Naz (UPCA), Khushbu Kumari (JSCA), Shabnam (Andhra), Yashasvi Katta (Rajasthan), Naini Rajput (MPCA)

Team B: Shweta Sehrawat (C) (DDCA), Titas Sadhu (VC) (Bengal), Hema Roshini (Andhra), Varnika Singh (UP), Rama Dwaraka Kushwah (UP), Raghvi Bisht (Uttarakhand), Nirmiti Rane (Mumbai),  Sharvi Save (Mumbai), Mannat Kashyap (Punjab), Yashasri (Hyderabad), Garima Singh (UPCA), Mithila Vinod (KSCA),  Nandini Kashyap (Uttarakhand)

Team C: Niki Prasad (C) (KSCA), Chandasi K (VC) (KSCA), Priyadarshni (DDCA), G Trisha (Hyderabad), Sasthi Mondal (Bengal), Bristi Maji (Bengal), Archana Devi (UPCA),  N R Shree Charani (Andhra), Jintimani Kalita (Assam), Bidisha Dey (Bengal),  Kranthi Reddy N (HYD), Amruta Saran (Puducherry), Soumya Verma (KSCA)

Team D: Najla CMC (C) (Kerala), Anaya Garg (VC) (RCA), Aishwarya Singh (Chhattisgarh), Roshini Kiran (KSCA), Shikha (UPCA), Yashita Singh (Bihar), Pooja Raj (Uttarakhand), Ishitha Koduri (Hyderabad), Parunika Sisodia (DDCA), Vasuvi Fishta (HP), Hurley Gala (Mumbai),  Krishna D Patel (Gujarat), Mahek Pokar (Mumbai).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
U19 Women's T20 World Cup U19 Women's T20 West Indies Sri Lanka U-19 New Zealand
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp