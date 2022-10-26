Home Sport Cricket

South Africa fear bad luck 'following us' at Twenty20 World Cup

They are eager to get their tournament up and running against Bangladesh, but bad weather is forecast for Sydney.

Published: 26th October 2022 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi | AP

By AFP

SYDNEY: South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi fears "bad luck is following us" at the Twenty20 World Cup with more rain forecast for their clash against Bangladesh on Thursday in Sydney.

South Africa have been touted as outsiders for the title but their opening match on Monday against Zimbabwe in Hobart was washed out. The Proteas had been on course for victory but were forced to settle for one point.

They are eager to get their tournament up and running against Bangladesh, but bad weather is forecast for Sydney.

The 26-year-old Ngidi, part of a fearsome South African pace attack, said of the abandoned opener against Zimbabwe: "It does put us under a bit of pressure, it would have been nice to get a win.

"Tomorrow another forecast of rain -- I think we've just got a bit of bad luck following us. But we've got no say in how the weather plays out, the only thing we can do is be prepared to play," he said.

South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are in Group 2 along with the Netherlands, India and Pakistan. The top two will make the semi-finals.

Ngidi said they were able to take some positives from the disappointing Zimbabwe outcome.

"The energy that we had, the guys were really up for it. The guys are here to compete and here to win, that's the mindset we're going in with throughout the tournament. We got a bit of momentum there (against Zimbabwe) and whatever mistakes we made there we're going to fix in the next game," he further said.

Bangladesh opened their campaign with a nine-wicket win over the Netherlands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South African Lungi Ngidi Bangladesh
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp