After years of nostalgia, Zimbabwe has new memory

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: So many people love nostalgia because of the serotonin hit it provides. It’s a soothing balm. A remainder of the good times. For Zimbabwe’s cricket fans, nostalgia lane is a permanent address. The Flowers. Henry Olonga. Neil Johnson. 1999 World Cup. Especially more because their cricket team, over the last few years, has been in free fall, only matched by the descent of the Zimbabwean dollar.

There have been high-profile match-fixing scandals. An ICC suspension over ‘government interference’. There was also the controversy in one of their 2019 World Cup qualifying games against West Indies when Sikandar Raza was bowled. Even though replays suggested Jason Holder had over-stepped, the TV umpire ruled in favour of the Windies. It had a knock-on effect as they failed to qualify for the World Cup, the first time they had missed an ICC 50-over event World Cup since they were formally proclaimed in 1980.

On Thursday, in a shiny new stadium in Perth, Zimbabwe rolled back the years to beat Pakistan. In a way, they showcased what had made them compelling to view in the nineties when they repeatedly used to punch above their weight class. Disciplined bowling. A sprinkling of stardust. Gun fielding. Lower-order resistance with the bat. Most importantly, forcing mistakes out of opponents when none seem possible. It helped that Pakistan were the opponent because they sometimes don’t need a second invitation to make mistakes. But Zimbabwe was alive to capitalise on those opportunities.

When Brad Evans had the ball at the top of his run-up, defending three runs with three balls to go, Pakistan seemingly had this match locked up. Yet, Evans, who had seen one of his slower balls dispatched over his head, kept his cool. He cranked up the pace and decided to pull back his length a touch.

At the striker’s end, Mohammad Nawaz, searching for his own last over salvation after his final over against Virat Kohli & Co on Sunday, lost his bearing and shape. With all composure gone, he failed to connect off the fourth ball. Off the fifth, an agricultural heave produced a simple catch to Craig Ervine at mid-off. Off the final ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi connected but just as he was about to complete the second run, keeper Regis Chakabva fumbled before demolishing the stumps to complete a famous win.

