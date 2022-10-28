Home Sport Cricket

After years of nostalgia, Zimbabwe has new memory

Especially more because their cricket team, over the last few years, has been in free fall, only matched by the descent of the Zimbabwean dollar. 

Published: 28th October 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run in Perth on Thursday. (Photo | AFP)

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run in Perth on Thursday. (Photo | AFP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: So many people love nostalgia because of the serotonin hit it provides. It’s a soothing balm. A remainder of the good times. For Zimbabwe’s cricket fans, nostalgia lane is a permanent address. The Flowers. Henry Olonga. Neil Johnson. 1999 World Cup. Especially more because their cricket team, over the last few years, has been in free fall, only matched by the descent of the Zimbabwean dollar. 

There have been high-profile match-fixing scandals. An ICC suspension over ‘government interference’. There was also the controversy in one of their 2019 World Cup qualifying games against West Indies when Sikandar Raza was bowled. Even though replays suggested Jason Holder had over-stepped, the TV umpire ruled in favour of the Windies. It had a knock-on effect as they failed to qualify for the World Cup, the first time they had missed an ICC 50-over event World Cup since they were formally proclaimed in 1980. 

On Thursday, in a shiny new stadium in Perth, Zimbabwe rolled back the years to beat Pakistan. In a way, they showcased what had made them compelling to view in the nineties when they repeatedly used to punch above their weight class. Disciplined bowling. A sprinkling of stardust. Gun fielding. Lower-order resistance with the bat. Most importantly, forcing mistakes out of opponents when none seem possible. It helped that Pakistan were the opponent because they sometimes don’t need a second invitation to make mistakes. But Zimbabwe was alive to capitalise on those opportunities.

When Brad Evans had the ball at the top of his run-up, defending three runs with three balls to go, Pakistan seemingly had this match locked up. Yet, Evans, who had seen one of his slower balls dispatched over his head, kept his cool. He cranked up the pace and decided to pull back his length a touch. 

At the striker’s end, Mohammad Nawaz, searching for his own last over salvation after his final over against Virat Kohli & Co on Sunday, lost his bearing and shape. With all composure gone, he failed to connect off the fourth ball. Off the fifth, an agricultural heave produced a simple catch to Craig Ervine at mid-off. Off the final ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi connected but just as he was about to complete the second run, keeper Regis Chakabva fumbled before demolishing the stumps to complete a famous win.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
serotonin Zimbabwe World Cup
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp