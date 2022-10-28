INTERVIEW| Aim is to make cricket a mainstream sport by 2030: Arren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arren Deutrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland, has a big in-tray. He hopes the International Cricket Council (ICC) will give Ireland a bigger share than what they currently receive. They also hope that the country will have a permanent stadium by the time the 2030 T20 World Cup comes around, which the British Isles will co-host. Excerpts of an interview

What does the win mean for Ireland cricket?

In a way, we as a sport are continuing to gain significant traction every single year. We gain a new opportunity to tell our story. In 2011 (when we beat England in the 50-over WC), Ireland’s problem was we only had an opportunity to have a moment in the sun every 2-4 years, around World Cups. Now, because we are full members, we are getting regular opportunities to be in the public consciousness. For example, this year we have played India, New Zealand and South Africa. We had a series against Afghanistan. We played West Indies. So, we are getting many more opportunities at a much more frequent basis to be in the public consciousness in Ireland via TV, media, radio... so opportunities like this are really now the icing on the cake. And thanks to the timezone difference between Ireland and Australia, we are also dominating the news agenda as people are waking up to hearing about the wins on the radio and on TV.

Can you take these wins tell local people ‘cricket is a viable alternative to ‘gaelic and rugby and football’?

We are aiming to make cricket a mainstream sport in Ireland by 2030. What we are pushing extremely hard in Ireland is we require our government to invest in a proper stadium. At the moment, we don’t have a proper stadium. We have to build a stadium every time we want to host FTP cricket. That’s not appropriate for a high-performing sport of our calibre and for a sport that’s going to be co-hosting the T20 World Cup in 2030. So, that’s our challenge to the Irish government.

The three wins and qualifying for the Super 12s means that Ireland will earn at least $190,000. Is that a substantial amount in the grand scheme of things?

I don’t think the prize money component at this juncture is the key ... our primary focus at this time is ensuring that in the next ICC financial distribution Ireland’s current status as a full member is going to be much more strongly considered. So, currently, Ireland receives less than half of the ICC distribution as Zimbabwe receive. Obviously, Ireland’s women’s team have gotten through to the T20 World Cup. When you consider the fact that the women’s team is in the Women’s Championship playing on a day-in, day-out basis... when it comes down to men’s, and women’s juniors, Ireland is performing at a high-level in spite of the low level of financial distribution.

Today’s matches in Melbourne

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 9.30 AM

Australia vs England, 1.30 PM

Live on Star Sports Network

