Home Sport Cricket

Wasim Akram's shocking 'cocaine' revelation

According to Akram, he "developed a dependence on cocaine" while he was travelling away from Huma and their two sons, who were living in Manchester.

Published: 29th October 2022 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Wasim Akram. (File| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has revealed that he was addicted to cocaine after the end of his playing career but quit following the death of his first wife.

The 1992 World Cup winner, who took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003, began using cocaine while working as a television expert around the world.

In an interview with the Times, the 56-year-old revealed that he has mentioned about the addiction in his new autobiography.

"The culture of fame in South Asia is all-consuming, seductive and corrupting. You can go to 10 parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me," Akram was quoted as saying by BBC.

The former left-arm pacer also mentioned about the selfless act of his first wife Huma, who died suddenly in 2009 from a rare fungal infection.

"Huma's last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back," he said.

After making his international debut in 1984, Wasim played 104 Tests and 356 one-day internationals for Pakistan, winning the 1992 World Cup. He led Pakistan in 25 Tests and 109 ODIs between 1993 and 2000 and is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of all time.

According to Akram, he "developed a dependence on cocaine" while he was travelling away from Huma and their two sons, who were living in Manchester.

"It started innocuously enough when I was offered a line at a party in England; my use grew steadily more serious, to the point that I felt I needed it to function," the former cricketer further revealed.

"Huma, I know, was often lonely at this time, she would talk of her desire to move to Karachi, to be nearer her parents and siblings. I was reluctant. Why? Partly because I liked going to Karachi on my own, pretending it was work when it was actually about partying, often for days at a time," he added.

The legendary bowler sought help after his late wife discovered his drug use, but said he had a bad experience in a rehab facility in Lahore and fell back into the habit during the 2009 Champions Trophy, where he worked as a pundit.

Akram said the drugs were "a substitute for the adrenaline rush of competition, which I sorely missed" but Huma's death shortly after that tournament spurred him to quit. He has since remarried and has a young daughter with his second wife.

The former Pakistani cricketer also addressed allegations of match-fixing during his career, again denying any involvement in corruption.

In 2000, Pakistan players Saleem Malik and Ata-ur-Rehman were banned for match-fixing. A report into the scandal by Justice Malik Qayyum found Wasim not guilty of match-fixing but did recommend that he be fined and not allowed to captain Pakistan because he refused to cooperate and "cannot be said to be above suspicion".

The report said "there has been some evidence to cast doubt on his integrity" but Wasim said he did not read it until he wrote his book.

"I knew I was innocent. Everything was he said, she said, I heard from someone else, Wasim sent a message through someone else. I mean it doesn't even sound right," he said.

"It's embarrassing because my kids have grown up and they ask questions," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram Cocaine
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp