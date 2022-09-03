'Dream come true': Hong Kong players overwhelmed by Indian dressing room visit

By PTI

DUBAI: It may not have been a perfect day on the field for Hong Kong against India but they made it memorable by visiting and interacting with the Indian players after their Asia Cup defeat.

The Associate Nation, who qualified for the Asia Cup, were handed a reality check as heavyweights India cruised to a 40-run win here on Wednesday.

But soon it became a "lifetime" thing for the Hong Kong cricketers who were seen chatting, clicking photos, collecting autographs on their jerseys with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya among others.

"Going into their change room and having a chat with all the players, especially Virat and Rohit, getting feedback from them, such moments don't come often to us, so it was dream come true," Babar Hayat, who top-scored (41) for Hong Kong in their futile chase of 193, said.

In a video posted by BCCI, the Hong Kong skipper Nizakhat Khan was seen receiving an autographed jersey from his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma, while Suryakumar Yadav presented his bat.

They were also seen talking to coach Rahul Dravid, Kohli among others at length.

Conversations to remember, memories to cherish and lessons for the taking!

