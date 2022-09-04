India post 181 for 7 against Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4 match

By PTI

DUBAI: Invited to bat, India posted 181 for 7 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super 4 game of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 60 off 44 balls, while KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma contributed 28 apiece.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan picked up two wickets for 31 runs, while Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz took a wicket each.

Earlier, India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning in the playing XI after the Hong Kong match, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first-look-in.

Avesh Khan was out with fever, while Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with knee injury.

For Pakistan, Mohammed Hasnain came in place of Shahnawaz Dahani.

Brief Scores: India: 181 for 7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 60, Shadab Khan 2/31).

