Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets

Kusal Mendis top-scored with 57 while his opening partner Pathum Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka contributed 52 and 33 not out respectively.

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka (L) celebrates with teammates during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup in Dubai on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Tuesday. Sri Lanka chased down a target of 174 with one ball to spare.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 34 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got one.

Invited to bat, India posted 173 for eight with captain Rohit Sharma top-scoring with a 72 off 41 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 34.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Dasun Shanaka (2/26) were the main wicket takers.

Brief Scores: India: 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Dilshan Madushanka 3/24, Chamika Karunaratne 2/27, Dasun Shanaka 2/26).

Sri Lanka: 174 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Kusal Mendis 57, Pathum Nissanka 52, Dasun Shanaka 33 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/34).

