Home Sport Cricket

'Keep sports free from personal attacks': Tendulkar backs Arshdeep Singh after India loses to Pakistan in Asia cup

Former player Tendulkar, the top run-scorer of all time who still enjoys huge adulation in India, tweeted on Tuesday that all "athletes representing the country give their best and play for the nation

Published: 07th September 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar called on Indians to keep sport "free from personal attacks" after a Sikh player from the national team suffered a torrent of online abuse for dropping a catch in a match against Pakistan.

Most of the vitriol was directed against Arshdeep Singh, after he dropped an easy catch at a crucial moment in the Asia Cup clash on Sunday.

His Wikipedia entry was briefly altered to link him to the Khalistan Sikh separatist movement and Twitter users accused him of having ties to Pakistan.

There were also large numbers of tweets supporting him.

Former player Tendulkar, the top run-scorer of all time who still enjoys huge adulation in India, tweeted on Tuesday that all "athletes representing the country give their best and play for the nation always.

"They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks," he wrote.

ALSO READ | No need to judge Bhuvneshwar Kumar after two games: Rohit Sharma

Tendulkar also tagged 23-year-old Singh, telling him to "keep working hard".

Last year Mohammed Shami became a target of abuse after India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

India's hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup final on Sunday are all but over after defeat to Pakistan was followed by losing to Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Dubai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Arshdeep Singh Asia Cup India vs Pakistan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp