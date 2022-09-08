New Zealand win toss, choose to bowl in 2nd ODI against Australia

By AFP

CAIRNS: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl in the second one-day international against Australia in Cairns on Thursday.

Aaron Finch's Australia won a thrilling opening clash in the three-match series on Tuesday by two wickets, with man-of-the-match Cameron Green steering the hosts home with a career-best 89.

All-rounder Green suffered from cramps during his knock and was ruled out of match two, with Sean Abbott replacing him in the only change for Australia.

New Zealand has won their last five one-day international series, including a recent 2-1 triumph in the West Indies, and must win on Thursday to keep that streak alive.

They also made one change with Tim Southee in for Lockie Ferguson.

"For us, it's just about making some small improvements... and try and execute our plans and keep it nice and simple," said Williamson.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

CAIRNS: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl in the second one-day international against Australia in Cairns on Thursday. Aaron Finch's Australia won a thrilling opening clash in the three-match series on Tuesday by two wickets, with man-of-the-match Cameron Green steering the hosts home with a career-best 89. All-rounder Green suffered from cramps during his knock and was ruled out of match two, with Sean Abbott replacing him in the only change for Australia. New Zealand has won their last five one-day international series, including a recent 2-1 triumph in the West Indies, and must win on Thursday to keep that streak alive. They also made one change with Tim Southee in for Lockie Ferguson. "For us, it's just about making some small improvements... and try and execute our plans and keep it nice and simple," said Williamson. Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS) TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon (AUS)