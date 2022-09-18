Home Sport Cricket

India beat England by 7 wickets in first women's ODI 

Opting to bowl, India first restricted England to 227 for seven and then chased down the target with consummate ease in 44.2 overs.

Published: 18th September 2022 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 10:56 PM

Indian cricket team. (File Photo @BCCIWomen)

By PTI

HOVE: India defeated England by seven wickets in the first WODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led the charge of India's batting department with stroke-filled 91 off 99 balls, while wicket-keeper batter Yastika Bhatia (50) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (74 not out) to take the visitors home comfortably.

Kate Cross (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

Brief Scores: England Women: 227 for 7 in 50 overs (Alice Davidson-Richards 50, Danni Wyatt 43; Deepti Sharma 2/33).

India Women: 232 for 3 in 44.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 91, Harmanpreet Kaur 74 not out, Yastika Bhatia 50; Kate Cross 2/43).

