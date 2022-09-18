Home Sport Cricket

Mohammed Shami out of Australia T20 series due to covid-10, Umesh called back

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

Published: 18th September 2022 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Mohammed Shami's T20I comeback will be delayed as the veteran pace bowler has tested positive for covid-19 and will be out of the Australia series starting in Mohali from September 20.

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

"Yes, Shami has tested covid-19 positive. But there is nothing to worry about as the symptoms are mild. But he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative. It is unfortunate but that is how life is," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Asked how long he thinks Shami will take to recover, the source seemed hopeful that he would be fit for the next series against Australia.

"We are expecting Shami to be fit for the next series against South Africa. There is 10 days before that series starts. So we are more than hopeful you can say," he said.

But 35-year-old Umesh's comeback is nothing short of a fairytale in this format as his county stint with Middlesex was cut short by a quadriceps injury. He had a terrific first leg of t 2022 IPL for KKR when he swung the ball at a great pace.

For Middlesex, he had a terrific Royal London Cup in which he took 16 wickets in 7 List A games including a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul.

"Umesh was doing his rehab at the NCA after he came back and it was not a tear, so he has now recovered and is fit to play," the source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Shami T20I comeback covid Pademic Coronavirus Cricket Match
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp