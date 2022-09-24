Duleep Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal dominates play to put West on top

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For Yashasvi Jaiswal, everything about him is just cricket. After a successful Ranji Trophy, the ongoing Duleep Trophy has been no different as the southpaw smashed his second double century (209 batting) of the tournament to put West Zone in command in the final against South Zone on Friday at the Sri Ramakrishna Arts and Science College cricket ground, Coimbatore.

Early on Day three, South Zone were bundled out for 327, adding just nine runs to the overnight total. From thereon, Yashasvi took charge of things as he played positively from ball one. That he survived the new ball meant South Zone held back their best bowler in R Sai Kishore. However, even as the spinner came along, he jumped out of the crease to launch the spinner over long-on.

With Sai Kishore being attacked, South Zone had nowhere to hide. They kept rotating the bowlers hoping for a breakthrough, but almost every batter who came in, barring Rahane, got good starts. That they dropped Yashasvi off K Gowtham's bowling didn't help their case either. The young left-hander breezed through his hundred first, and then brought up his double in no time the SR of 85.65 says it all.

After the day's play, Yashasvi said after the scratchy start he had in the first innings, he decided to change it up. "I have to play all the shots because one good ball can get you out. I was thinking of playing my shots and then seeing how it goes. I was thinking if I dominate the bowler, then maybe he won't bowl that ball which can get me out," he said.

"They tried bowling negative to me so many times but I showed my patience. When I was aware of where he (Sai Kishore) was going to bowl and how the field was set, I was playing the best shot that I could in that situation."

Yashasvi has two tattoos, one on the back of each forearm. The one on the right-hand reads 'I trust 16.10.2019' with the date of his double century against Jharkhand in the 2019 Vijay Hazare trophy. On the left, he has 'I believe 07.05.2022', referring to his comeback match for Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 IPL where he scored a half-century against Punjab Kings. He believes that it gives him positive energy and motivates him to do well. And he wants to get the memorable moments inked on his body. At the rate at which he is scoring double hundreds, it might not be long before his hands are completely filled with tattoos. After all, for the 20-year-old, cricket is indeed everything.

Brief scores: West Zone 270 & 376/3 in 85 ovs (Jaiswal 209 batting, Shreyas 71) vs South Zone 327 (Unadkat 4/52).

