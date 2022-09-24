Home Sport Cricket

India Women all out for 169 in final ODI against England 

Published: 24th September 2022 07:36 PM

India women's team.(Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: The Indian women's team was all out for a paltry 169 against England in the third and final ODI here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord's in veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami's farewell game.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer, making exactly 50 runs in 79 deliveries.

Barring these two, none of the Indian batters could make any substantial contribution in the final game of the series, which the tourists have already claimed with wins in the first two matches.

Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26, while there were two wickets apiece for Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone.

Brief scores: India: 169 all out in 45.4 overs (Deepti Sharma 68, Smriti Mandhana 50; Kate Cross 4/26).

