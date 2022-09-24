Rahul Chahar hopes to catch the eye in second ODI

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India ‘A’ matches are important in the wider scheme of things. It allows fringe players an opportunity to display their talent to the national selectors. One of those players hoping to catch the eye is leggie Rahul Chahar, who had a long net session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

"These India A games are good opportunities for us to make an impression and try and get back to the national side. These (A games) are very important. I am looking to do well if I get an opportunity,’" said an optimistic Chahar after practice.

Chahar wasn’t picked for the first unofficial ODI but it looks like he may get the nod for the second match on Sunday. “I need to do my job when I get an opportunity I need to fill it,” he said. “That’s my focus always. So, I don’t get frustrated or anything because if I do well, I am sure I will get a chance.”

An aggressive bowler, he delivered multiple good performances for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in 2022. “ (Anil) Kumble (who was coach of the franchise) told me one thing which is not to change my speed ever. There are some coaches who tell me to bowl slow. But he (Kumble) said to me ‘never to bowl slow’. Because, for me, my strength is to bowl fast and that’s me. Kumble told me to never to change myself,’’ he revealed. While every spinner has a stock delivery, what’s Chahar’s?

‘’I can turn the ball really well. I can do that more than others. That is my strength. Plus for me, I am ready to bowl anywhere in the innings... be it powerplay, middle overs or death. I keep myself prepared as the captain can give me the ball any time,’’ the 23-year-old insisted.

The onus these days is on becoming a 3d cricketer and Chahar knows he will have to bring other skills to the table. That’s why he’s putting the hard yards on his batting. ‘’I started focusing on my batting a lot, especially after the T20 World Cup. I got dropped from the India team. As a bowler, one should know how to bat. In all formats, every successful team has good lower-order batting. So I am keen to improve my batting,’’ he said.

"The coaches (Punjab) saw me batting in the nets. They felt that I was an all-rounder."

