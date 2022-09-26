Temba Bavuma-led South African cricket team arrives in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The South African cricket team, led by skipper Temba Bavuma, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai in the early hours of Sunday to face India in the first of the three-match T20 international series at the Sports Hub, Greenfield Stadium on Wednesday. The team was received at the Thiruvananthapuram airport by Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) officials and taken to the hotel in Kovalam.

The team, which skipped the Sunday practice session, will train under floodlights on Monday. The Indian team is scheduled to arrive from Hyderabad on Monday evening. They will train at the stadium on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.

According to the KCA, as many as 23,000 tickets have been sold so far while 5,200, including 1,400 upper-tier ones, are up for grabs. Upper tier tickets cost Rs 1,500, while pavilion ticket costs 2,750. The KCA grandstand ticket, which includes food as well, is priced at Rs 6,000.

The tickets can be booked through www.paytminsider.in. Ticket-related enquiries can be made via help@insider.in. Tickets can be booked via Akshaya centres as well.

