Clinical India ‘A’ complete series sweep

India A kept up their impressive show by winning the last and final one-dayer against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Published: 28th September 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 03:30 PM

An air-borne Sanju Samson plays a cut shot at MA Chidambaram Stadium against New Zealand A on Tuesday. The right-hander made 54. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India A kept up their impressive show by winning the last and final one-dayer against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With this, the hosts completed a 3-0 series sweep. 
On Tuesday, the Sanju Samson-led team rested Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Prithivi Shaw and Umran Malik. Abhimanyu Easwaran, KS Bharat, Kuldeep Sen and Rahul Tripathi came in place of them. 

Chasing a stiff 285 for a win, the visitors started in earnest with Chad Bowes and Dane Cleaver negotiating the new ball pair of Shardul Thakur and Sen. Sensing that this partnership could prolong, Samson brought in Rahul Chahar. This did the trick as Chahar dismissed Bowes.

Thereafter, Samson kept shuffling the bowling and wickets fell at regular intervals. Raj Bawa struck almost every time he bowled and picked up four wickets (4-11). Cleaver (83) waged a lone battle and played well thanks to his judicious shot-selection. When set for a ton, he gifted his wicket to Rishi Dhawan while attempting a slog.  

Opting to bat, India posted a challenging total thanks to half-centuries by Samson (54), Tilak Varma (50) and Thakur (51). Varma was pleased to contribute to the victory and insists the exposure was a good learning experience for him. “We had a good series in red ball and white ball. But for me, every match is important. I do not differentiate between red ball or white ball. My aim is to win matches for the team. Unfortunately I missed a chance to score a 100 in this game. I won’t repeat the same mistake and I wish to make big scores for the team,’’ he said.

“I look at the standard of bowling, read the situation, analyse what the team requires and play accordingly. I have done the same thing in the IPL. So I just continue the same routines (mental preparation, practice, analysis) before and after the match in these (India A) games. I am maintaining the same routine and it’s working for me,’’ revealed the you­n­g­s­t­er from Hyderabad.

The quality of fast bowling by the Kiwi bowlers was good. They hit the deck in the right areas and there was good bounce and pace. Many of the youngsters in the India A side have not played such quality fast bowlers like Jacob Duffy often. “The quality of bowling was good. You can see it for yourself.

They are using bouncers effectively with a hook trap. So it was interesting playing against them and a good opportunity for myself. Getting a chance to play for India A is a good thing, so I have utilised the opportunity and I am confident now,’’ insisted Varma, adding that he is also working on his bowling to be an all-rounder.

Brief scores:  India A 284 in 49.3 ovs (Easwaran 39, Samson 54, Varma 50, Thakur 51, Rishi 34) bt New Zealand A 178 all out in 38.3 ovs (Cleaver 83, Bawa 4/11).

