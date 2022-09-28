Home Sport Cricket

Umesh, Shreyas, Shahbaz join Team India for T20Is against South Africa

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami's replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda.

Published: 28th September 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Umesh Yadav and Shreyas Iyer.

Umesh Yadav and Shreyas Iyer join Team India for T20Is against South Africa.

By ANI

MUMBAI: The BCCI on Wednesday announced that pacer Umesh Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer, and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed have been added to the Indian squad for the home T20I series against South Africa.

Deepak Hooda is ruled out of the upcoming South Africa tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at NCA for further management of his injury.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohammed Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami's replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad.

India's T20I series against South Africa will start on Wednesday with the first T20I in Kerala. It will be followed by two more matches on October 2 and 4. After this, three ODIs will be played from October 6 onwards.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI T20I series Cricket
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp