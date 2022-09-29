Home Sport Cricket

Surya, Rahul lead India to eight-wicket win against Proteas

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/32, while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel grabbed two wickets each.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul run between the wickets during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suryakumar Yadav (50 not out) and KL Rahul (51 not out) hit unbeaten half-centuries to power India to an eight-wicket win against South Africa in the first T20 International, here on Wednesday.

Keshav Maharaj top-scored for South Africa with a 35-ball 41, while Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell contributed 25 and 24 respectively as the visitors struggled due to some fine bowling from the Indians.

The hosts lost two quick wickets in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but Rahul and Yadav steered the side home.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 106 for 8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25, Wayne Parnell 24; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Harshal Patel 2/26, Deepak Chahar 2/24).

India: 110 for 2 in 16.4 overs.(KL Rahul 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50 not).

