Home Sport Cricket

T20 World Cup winning team to get USD 1.6 million as prize money: ICC

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Published: 30th September 2022 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

ICC Men's T20 World Cup (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: The winner of the upcoming men's T20 World Cup will take home a whopping prize money of USD 1.6 million, the game's governing body ICC announced on Friday.

The ICC said in a statement that the runner-up side will get half the amount of the winning team's prize purse.

At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get USD 400,000 from the USD 5.6 million total prize pool.

The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive USD 70,000 each.

"Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth USD 40,000," the ICC stated.

The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12 phase are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

The other eight teams -- Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE in Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B -- have been split into two groups of four each and will play the first round.

For any win in the first round, prize money of USD 40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to USD 480,000.

The four teams that will be knocked out in the first round will get USD 40,000 each.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup World Cup winning
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp