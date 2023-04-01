Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2023: David by name, Goliath by nature

It was the kind of line-up that could counter any type of bowling attack. In fact, Warner is one of the very few overseas left-handers who doesn’t struggle against spin in the IPL.

Published: 01st April 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

DC's skipper David Warner during a practice session. (Photo | Twitter @DelhiCapitals)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When David Warner was signed by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, it raised very little eyebrows. By the time the auction had ended, his addition at contributed to a dynamic T20 batting side. Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell in the top six, what else could you ask for? 

It was the kind of line-up that could counter any type of bowling attack. In fact, Warner is one of the very few overseas left-handers who doesn’t struggle against spin in the IPL. He takes on seamers (average of 39.1 at a strike rate of 140.45) with ease and smashes spinners ( 53.75 at 141.16) for fun. However, there were doubts over how he was going to fare, especially after the tough season (both on and off the field) with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The southpaw came out all guns blazing for the Capitals, smashing 432 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 150.52. He was twelfth in the overall run-scorers and the leading batter for the franchise. The then 35-year-old showed why he was still one of the most revered overseas batters in the history of the league. Cut to 2023, Warner now has more responsibility on his shoulders.

In the absence of Pant, he will be leading the franchise, something he excelled at in his prime with Hyderabad. This, however, could be a different challenge. For he himself is coming into the season on the back of a poor run in international cricket and the Big Bash League. In the six games he played in the BBL for Sydney Thunder, Warner managed only 99 runs at a strike rate of 108.7. When the Australian team toured India, he was on the sidelines with an injury until the last ODI in Chennai where he accumulated 23 runs. 

While Warner is the wearing-heart-on-sleeve, leading from the front kind of a captain, in a setup like Capitals where Ricky Ponting, the head coach, has a prominent role to play, the southpaw might have a different role to play as captain. And it will be interesting to see how he adapts to it. However, what doesn’t change is his role as the aggressive tone-setter at the top of the batting order.

Once again, opening the batting with Shaw, Warner would be keen to replicate the kind of season he had last year. This could be his last chance at captaining a team to glory in the IPL. For years, the Australian has been able to differentiate his form in international cricket and what he does for two months in India during the T20 league. The numbers say as much. Come Saturday, he will be keen to do the same as DC take on Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game. 

  • Warner’s average against spin in the IPL is 53.75 as he strikes at 141.16
  • The Capitals opener hits at 140.45 against pace in IPL
  • He is the third leading scorer in IPL history with 5881 runs from 162 matches
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals David Warner
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp