Pakistan name coaching staff for New Zealand series

The board confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the side, in an interim capacity.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam walks out to the ground to warm up before the start of the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

Babar Azam's men will contest a five-match T20I and five-match ODI series against the Black Caps. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named their coaching staff for the upcoming white-ball series at home against New Zealand.

Abdul Rehman has been named as the assistant head coach, while Andrew Puttick and Umar Gul have been appointed as the batting and bowling coaches respectively.

The appointments are not in a permanent capacity, with the PCB announcing that the board will name the permanent coaches after the series against New Zealand.

"Mr Bradburn and Mr Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for the post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing," the board said in a statement.

Babar Azam's men will contest a five-match T20I and five-match ODI series against the Black Caps, starting April 14 in Lahore.

The series will witness a host of experienced Pakistan stars return to action, including ace pacer Shaheen Afridi.

