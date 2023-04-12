Home Sport Cricket

Anbazhagan stands out

Riding on S Anbazhagan’s all-round effort (3 wickets and 32 runs), Captain CC beat Sunny Sachin CC by two wickets in the TNCA Villupuram DCA league game.

Brief scores: I Division: Sunny Sachin CC 179/7 in 25 ovs (Dasan 52 n.o, Anbazhagan 3/22) lost to Captain CC 182/8 in 24.3 ovs (Nazar 85, Anbazhagan 32); Sakthi CC 63 in 15.3 ovs (Karthick 4/7) lost to Friends CC 67/3 in 7.1 ovs (Ezhilarasan 32 n.o); III Division: Surya G.O.I. 139 in 24.4 ovs (Saravanan 30) lost to Sachin Brothers CC 142/3 in 12.2 ovs (Balraj 85 n.o); Village Star CC 197/6 in 25 ovs (Velmurugan 54 n.o) bt. VRS Engg College 134 in 22.4 ovs (Kumar 40, Parthiban 4/13); Siga College 77 in 16.3 ovs (Vignesh 5/32) lost to New Star CC 78/4 in 7 ovs (Suriya 59)

Summer cricket camp
R Ashwin’s Gen Next Cricket Institute, along with 22 Yards, a Chennai-based cricket ecosystem, are coming together to conduct a summer camp for aspiring cricketers in the state. The camp starts at 22 Yards’ infrastructure in Thoraipakkam. Apart from that, coaching camps will be conducted in Adyar and Nungambakkam. Contact: 8754463228.

