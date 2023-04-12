Home Sport Cricket

ICC reveals men's player of the Month for March 2023

By ANI

DUBAI: Bangladeshi veteran all-rounder cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, has been rewarded with the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for his stellar performances in March 2023.

Shakib overcame tough competition from Kane Williamson of New Zealand and Asif Khan of UAE to walk away with the coveted prize.

In the past few months Bangladesh has become a force to be reckoned with at home and a lot of it has been down to the all-round exploits of the experienced all-rounder.

Shakib was one of the few bright spots for Bangladesh during the three-match ODI series against England, finishing both as the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker for the Tigers. In Bangladesh's only win of the series, Shakib starred with a 71-ball 75 and followed it up with a four-for to take home the Player of the Match in the hosts' 50-run win.

His form carried over to the T20I series, where Bangladesh recorded a historic 3-0 whitewash over the reigning Men's T20 World Champions. Shakib picked up a wicket in each of the three T20Is while finishing the game for his side in the opening match with an unbeaten 24-ball 34.

Shakib was at the top of his game when Ireland came visiting, scoring a match-winning 93 in the first ODI. Later in the second T20I of the series, the 36-year-old smashed a 24-ball 38* and then went to pick up five wickets inside the Powerplay in a dominating all-round display.

In the 12 games played in March, Shakib scored 353 runs and scalped 15 wickets.

After winning the award for the second time, Shakib was quick to thank the panel that voted for him ahead of a pair of his contemporaries.

"I am honoured to win the award and would like to thank the expert panellists who have voted for me," Shakib said as quoted by ICC.

"This is a recognition I greatly value because there are so many special performances in a month from a number of amazing cricketers," Shakib continued.

"If I was to pick my highlight from the past month, it has to be the T20 series sweep against England and, with the team continuing to perform beautifully as a unit in all departments, it is easier for me now to concentrate on my role and contribute," Shakib added.

