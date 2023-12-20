India vs Australia: Battle among equals on cards?

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: "I think these Australia-India series are hotly contested, doesn't matter what (the) format is. It is always really competitive and they are two of the best sides in the world going head to head," Alyssa Healy, Australia's newly appointed all-format captain said during her pre-match press conference ahead of the seven-match multi-format series against India.

And she was right. The 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final, where India defeated Australia to make their first WC final since 2005, had changed things. Whether it was the three editions of T20 World Cups (2018, 2020, and 2023), breaking what looked like a never-ending winning streak of 26 ODIs of the same team, or even the first-ever Gold medal final in the Commonwealth Games, if there is one team that has constantly challenged and brought the best out of the World Champions, it's India. With the Test match in India, another chapter of this rivalry is getting afoot in Mumbai.

Given the two teams have played and won a Test each this year, India against England in the last week and Australia against the same opposition earlier this year, the contest is on even grounds. Both captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy, have made their red-ball captaincy debuts this year. Thus, on many levels, it feels like a contest between the sides on equal footing, especially because of the rarity of the format.

While Healy is completely aware of the challenges the well-prepared Indian side can throw at Australia, despite the recent success, it is the beginning of a new chapter for both teams and the past will hardly matter. "We have had some success over here in the past. Don't get me wrong. I think, the sheer amount of talent in that (Indian) dressing room, you can't underestimate at any point. We have seen over the last couple of years that we have managed to get the edge over them a little bit in key moments and tournaments, but it's not too far down the path that it's going to swing and this Indian team is going to be incredibly dominant for a long period of time," she added.

In India's case, captain Kaur admitted that the success against England was a result of players taking up the responsibility and playing their roles. "The key was everyone performed. In any game when a team effort is there, you always look the best side. So I think that was something we give credit to everyone on the team for. Because whoever was getting the opportunity they were going there and doing the role for the team. So I think that is something we want to do for this test match also. In the last match, we were looking so strong because everyone in the team was performing their roles."

Whether it was the debutants who gave India a strong launching pad with the bat, the middle-order that kept piling on runs to put England under pressure, the pacers who kept run-scoring under control, or spinners who took the bulk of the wickets. If they have to repeat their heroics in a week, they will have to repeat everything that was done right at the DY Patil Stadium.

Looking at the pitch, which has green patches in the middle, it will be interesting to see how both teams select their playing XI. For Australia, their batting line-up looks pretty much settled with two left-handers Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney opening the batting. In Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Tahlia McGrath, they have three formidable batting allrounders, who can take up bowling duties if and when required.

They might want to add Lauren Cheatle, who has been rewarded with a call-up for a Test match for her consistent performance in the Women's Big Bash League. Given how much England struggled against India's spinners, it might tempt Australia to add Georgia Wareham, who has also developed herself to be a handy low-order batter.

With no official word on Shubha Sateesh, the highest run-getter of the previous Test, India might give Harleen Deol a Test debut cap. In that case, it will be interesting to see who takes up that number three position in the batting line-up. Jemimah Rodrigues, who overcame her past demons on the home soil with a fabulous half-century has a role to play in this fixture as well. India's bowling was at their dominant best in both sessions, where they proved that their bowling attack could take 20 wickets to win a Test.

This Test will not carry any points for the multi-format series, but with the rarity comes responsibility. And both teams would want to make the most of it before heading to the white-ball series.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: "I think these Australia-India series are hotly contested, doesn't matter what (the) format is. It is always really competitive and they are two of the best sides in the world going head to head," Alyssa Healy, Australia's newly appointed all-format captain said during her pre-match press conference ahead of the seven-match multi-format series against India. And she was right. The 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final, where India defeated Australia to make their first WC final since 2005, had changed things. Whether it was the three editions of T20 World Cups (2018, 2020, and 2023), breaking what looked like a never-ending winning streak of 26 ODIs of the same team, or even the first-ever Gold medal final in the Commonwealth Games, if there is one team that has constantly challenged and brought the best out of the World Champions, it's India. With the Test match in India, another chapter of this rivalry is getting afoot in Mumbai. Given the two teams have played and won a Test each this year, India against England in the last week and Australia against the same opposition earlier this year, the contest is on even grounds. Both captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy, have made their red-ball captaincy debuts this year. Thus, on many levels, it feels like a contest between the sides on equal footing, especially because of the rarity of the format.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While Healy is completely aware of the challenges the well-prepared Indian side can throw at Australia, despite the recent success, it is the beginning of a new chapter for both teams and the past will hardly matter. "We have had some success over here in the past. Don't get me wrong. I think, the sheer amount of talent in that (Indian) dressing room, you can't underestimate at any point. We have seen over the last couple of years that we have managed to get the edge over them a little bit in key moments and tournaments, but it's not too far down the path that it's going to swing and this Indian team is going to be incredibly dominant for a long period of time," she added. In India's case, captain Kaur admitted that the success against England was a result of players taking up the responsibility and playing their roles. "The key was everyone performed. In any game when a team effort is there, you always look the best side. So I think that was something we give credit to everyone on the team for. Because whoever was getting the opportunity they were going there and doing the role for the team. So I think that is something we want to do for this test match also. In the last match, we were looking so strong because everyone in the team was performing their roles." Whether it was the debutants who gave India a strong launching pad with the bat, the middle-order that kept piling on runs to put England under pressure, the pacers who kept run-scoring under control, or spinners who took the bulk of the wickets. If they have to repeat their heroics in a week, they will have to repeat everything that was done right at the DY Patil Stadium. Looking at the pitch, which has green patches in the middle, it will be interesting to see how both teams select their playing XI. For Australia, their batting line-up looks pretty much settled with two left-handers Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney opening the batting. In Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Tahlia McGrath, they have three formidable batting allrounders, who can take up bowling duties if and when required. They might want to add Lauren Cheatle, who has been rewarded with a call-up for a Test match for her consistent performance in the Women's Big Bash League. Given how much England struggled against India's spinners, it might tempt Australia to add Georgia Wareham, who has also developed herself to be a handy low-order batter. With no official word on Shubha Sateesh, the highest run-getter of the previous Test, India might give Harleen Deol a Test debut cap. In that case, it will be interesting to see who takes up that number three position in the batting line-up. Jemimah Rodrigues, who overcame her past demons on the home soil with a fabulous half-century has a role to play in this fixture as well. India's bowling was at their dominant best in both sessions, where they proved that their bowling attack could take 20 wickets to win a Test. This Test will not carry any points for the multi-format series, but with the rarity comes responsibility. And both teams would want to make the most of it before heading to the white-ball series. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp