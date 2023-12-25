Acid test: Rohit and Co look to conquer final frontier

Gomesh S By

CHENNAI: When Rohit Sharma landed in South Africa with the Indian contingent for the 2013 summer, he was on top of the world. In the months leading up to that, he had smashed an ODI double century, made his Test debut in Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series, smashed back-to-back centuries in the format, including one in Mumbai, the home ground for him and the Master Blaster.

It was the beginning of a transition phase for India with Chesteshwar Pujara (No. 3), Virat Kohli (No. 4), Rohit Sharma (No. 5) and Ajinkya Rahane (No. 6) playing their first of their overseas Tests together.

That series was supposed to have been the place where Sharma's Test career took off. However, that was not the case. He had a horror tour with the bat, some good deliveries, some soft dismissals, some brain fade moments like the one where he left the very first ball he faced in Durban against Dale Steyn only for the delivery to come back in and hit the stumps. His scores read — 14, 6, 0, 25.

From thereon, despite his stellar growth in limited-overs, it took over six years for Sharma to make a spot his own in the longest format, and he did it as an opener against the same opponents at home.

Since that Vizag Test in 2019, Sharma is the third leading run-scorer among openers in Tests, and has the joint-highest number of centuries as an opener (7) along with Dimuth Karunaratne. He has become the all-format captain, and led India to the final of a home ODI World Cup as well.

Ten years after his first big challenge in the longest format, Sharma returns to the same country, this time as the Indian captain, hoping to leave a mark not just as a batter, but also as a leader. South Africa is the only SENA country where India are yet to win a Test series.

Sharma, the captain, is very much aware of the challenge that lies ahead. "These are very important matches in terms of where we stand as a team," he said on the eve of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. "Also, to look back that we have never won a series here as well, it's a big opportunity for us to do well here. We came pretty close the last two times when we toured here but again we have come to this place with a lot of confidence to try and achieve what nobody (Indian) team has ever achieved in this part of the world."

While, Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid might have the will to make history, it is not going to be a cakewalk. They do not have Mohammed Shami who has been an integral part of the team for the past decade. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will have to share the responsibility with the new ball. KL Rahul, who has been a Test opener, will be keeping wickets and bat in middle-order. And there are several new faces in the team as well.

In fact, to be precise, Sharma, Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin are the only ones who played in the 2013 tour. As it was the case back then, the team has begun the transition phase and the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill will be playing in the Rainbow Nation for the very first time.

However, the captain is realistic about what lies ahead and backs the youngsters to come good like the seniors did in the past. "That's a challenge. But at some point, we (him, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul) were also newcomers when we came to South Africa or Australia or England. And it's the same for these guys as well," he said.

For the past month, the mood in Indian cricket has been hot and cold, with the heartbreak that happened in Ahmedabad on November 19. And this Indian team has the perfect opportunity to turn the tide and make history in what has been the final frontier for a while now. Will they be able to?

As Sharma said, "We have been working so hard, it's time we get some big results."

Down memory lane

The Indian team has toured South Africa nine times, winning only four of the 23 Tests they have played in the country. A look at how the past series turned out...

1992 (4 Tests): India 0-1 South Africa

Their first home Test series since readmission and this tour was about more than just what happens on the field. The hosts secured the series 1-0, having beaten India by nine wickets at Gqeberha in the third Test.

1996 (3 Tests): India 0-2 South Africa

India suffered a massive loss in the first Test, but got better as the series progressed. That partnership between Mohammed Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar in Cape Town was one for the ages. India eventually drew the final Test at Johannesburg, and lost the series 2-0.

2001 (2 Tests): India 0-1 South Africa

The two-match series that was marred by ball tampering allegations was won by the hosts as they handed a nine-wicket loss to their opponents in the opener. The only positive for India was the debut of a promising young batter called Virender Sehwag.

2006 (3 Tests): India 1-2 South Africa

Under Rahul Dravid, India were proactive as they registered their first Test win in the country, securing a 1-0 lead. However, they let go of the momentum and lost the next two games to concede the series.

2010 (3 Tests): India 1-1 South Africa

This series was one of the ages, purely for the contest between Dale Steyn and Sachin Tendulkar. The latter had a last wave of sorts, scoring record-breaking hundreds and helping India win a Test along the way. It was the first time India drew a Test series in South Africa.

2013 (2 Tests): India 0-1 South Africa

A team in transition was greeted by an all-time great Proteas pace attack, yet, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara rose to the occasion. So did Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane. India, however, did not have the bowling attack to counter and Jacques Kallis bid adieu to the sport on a high in Durban.

2017 (3 Tests): India 1-2 South Africa

Years down the line when Kohli looks back at his captaincy tenure, he might think about squandering the chance to win a Test series in SA, especially in 2017. They had the bowling attack and the batters, but selection and captaincy choices meant India took two matches to get their combination right, and that cost them the series.

2021 (3 Tests): India 1-2 South Africa

Another tour and another opportunity missed. SA's batting and bowling weren't the same and India had the momentum, having won the first Test. Kohli got injured, missed a game, Dean Elgar pulled off a heist to level the series. And then, he did it again to help the host secure an epic victory.

Rain threat looms

As the focus shifts to the longest format with the Boxing Day Test, a look at key contests...

Rabada vs Gill

Shubman Gill, in his No 3 avatar, will face a different challenge in South Africa. He might be a strokemaker, unlike his predecessor Cheteshwar Pujara, but he has a similar chink in the armour like the latter — the incoming delivery. Expect Kagiso Rabada to test him when he takes guard.

Coetzee vs Sharma

Rohit Sharma's record as a Test batter in SA is something he would want to rectify, but given the conditions on offer, it will not be easy. The weather and sideways movement apart, Sharma will be tested by the bounce generated by Gerald Coetzee. As someone who cannot stay away from pulling the short ball, he will be keen to take on the young pacer, which could work in the favour of the hosts as well. How he bats will be crucial for India's chances in the series.

Prasidh or Mukesh

While it seems likely that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur are going to start in the playing XI, only either of Prasidh Krishna or Mukesh Kumar will have a place. Given his extra height, Prasidh might get the nod, but it might all come down to the day of the match. For India to do well, they will need all four pacers steaming in without losing any control.

Weather watch

It seems likely that the first day could entirely be called off as there is a 44 per cent chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday. The forecast for Day Two is not bright either, but it is expected to get better from Thursday.

South Africa vs India, 1st Test, Centurion

