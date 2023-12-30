South African pacer Gerald Coetzee ruled out of 2nd Test versus India due to pelvic inflammation

By PTI

CENTURION: South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against India starting January 3 in Cape Town after suffering from pelvic inflammation.

The 23-year-old developed the inflammation during the opening Test here and the discomfort only worsened as he gradually bowled further in the match which ended within three days.

"Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Betway Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park," Cricket South Africa wrote on 'X'.

Coetzee could bowl only five overs during the second innings, giving away 28 runs before his side dismantled India by an innings and 32 runs.

He finished with figures of one for 74 during the first innings.

The pacer had gone for scans on Friday, which showed the extent of the injury.

Although no replacement has been announced yet by Cricket South Africa, head coach Shukri Conrad has deemed Coetzee's rest "as a precautionary measure".

Coetzee is the second South African cricketer to be ruled out of the series after skipper Temba Bavuma suffered the same fate, picking up a hamstring injury here.

Dean Elgar, who is playing his final international series, will be leading the side in Cape Town.

As for Coetzee's replacement, South Africa can go to fellow pacers Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder.

South Africa's win in the opening Test allows it to lead the World Test Championship 2023-25 table with a 100% record.

ALSO READ | Chinks in India’s bowling attack

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CENTURION: South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against India starting January 3 in Cape Town after suffering from pelvic inflammation. The 23-year-old developed the inflammation during the opening Test here and the discomfort only worsened as he gradually bowled further in the match which ended within three days. "Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Betway Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park," Cricket South Africa wrote on 'X'.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Coetzee could bowl only five overs during the second innings, giving away 28 runs before his side dismantled India by an innings and 32 runs. He finished with figures of one for 74 during the first innings. The pacer had gone for scans on Friday, which showed the extent of the injury. Although no replacement has been announced yet by Cricket South Africa, head coach Shukri Conrad has deemed Coetzee's rest "as a precautionary measure". Coetzee is the second South African cricketer to be ruled out of the series after skipper Temba Bavuma suffered the same fate, picking up a hamstring injury here. Dean Elgar, who is playing his final international series, will be leading the side in Cape Town. As for Coetzee's replacement, South Africa can go to fellow pacers Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder. South Africa's win in the opening Test allows it to lead the World Test Championship 2023-25 table with a 100% record. ALSO READ | Chinks in India’s bowling attack Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp