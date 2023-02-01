Home Sport Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav continues to remain at top of ICC rankings

Suryakumar remains within striking distance of England batter Dawid Malan in the race to hold the highest rating of all time for men's T20I batters.

Published: 01st February 2023 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Suryakumar Yadav

India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring a century during the T20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Swashbuckling Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his stay at the top in the ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Suryakumar reached the rating of 910 points after he stroked a quick-fire inning of 47 during the first match of India's ongoing series against New Zealand in Ranchi as the exciting right-hander maintained his healthy lead at the top of the T20I rankings for batters.

While Suryakumar played a more composed knock of 26 not out in the second match of the series, the 32-year-old dropped back to a total of 908 rating points as a result.

It also means Suryakumar remains within striking distance of England batter Dawid Malan in the race to hold the highest rating of all time for men's T20I batters.

Malan achieved a rating of 915 points in Cape Town back in 2020, but Suryakumar now holds the second-highest rating of all time for T20I batters following his recent heroics with the willow.

He claimed the top ranking for current batters while scoring a total of 239 runs from six matches at last year's T20 World Cup and only last month was deservedly named the ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year.

No other Indian featured in the top 10 of the batters or bowlers list while Hardik Pandya remained third among all-rounders.

India's Mohammed Siraj continues to be the top-ranked bowler in the ODI rankings.

Shubman Gill (sixth), Virat Kohli(seventh) and Rohit Sharma (ninth) remain static in the batters' list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC Rankings Suryakumar Yadav
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp