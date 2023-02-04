Home Sport Cricket

Bright sparks in TN’s forgetful Ranji campaign

Ajith was adjudged as the Man of the Match for his splendid show against Assam recently.

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite a forgettable Ranji Trophy season for Tamil Nadu, there were a few positives. The team failed to make it to the knock-out stage of the competition yet again. However, many believe that Sai Sudharsan, left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram and Pradosh Ranjan Paul were the finds of the season. They are young and have the potential to take Tamil Nadu forward in future.

“Definitely, Sai Sudharsan, Pradosh and Ajith Ram are the finds of the season. All three have the potential to take Tamil Nadu forward. We had an idea about  Sai Sudarshan and Pradosh, their strengths and talent, but Ajith Ram has been a revelation. Ajith showed his true potential,” said M Venkataramana, chief coach of the TN Ranji team.

Ajith was adjudged as the Man of the Match for his splendid show against Assam recently. In fact, national selector, S Sharath, who watched the Tamil Nadu vs Assam match, patted Ajith for his good show and encouraged the youngster. “It’s a great feeling to know that I am one of the finds of the season. This will inspire me to work harder and bowl better. In fact, playing for Tamil Nadu itself was a big dream, then being given an opportunity to perform is just God’s blessing,” said Ajith.

During the course of the season, Ajith bowled with plenty of confidence and control. Ace spinner and Tamil Nadu captain R Sai Kishore had guided him. Age-group cricket and the TNCA senior division league prepared him for first-class cricket. “I have played a lot of age-group cricket and have played in the TNCA league. This sort of prepared me for first-class cricket. When I made my debut, I was not nervous. Playing in the TNCA league and training with players of Globe Trotters helped me gain confidence,” assessed Ajith.

“Earlier, I trained a lot at my club facility (MRF Pace Foundation). I bowled for hours together on different wickets. A couple of years back I used to work with Arun Kumar of India Cements. Then with Sunny Gupta of Globe Trotters. They have helped me a lot. At the Ranji level, our coach M Venkataramana and captain Sai Kishore guided me as to what to expect at the first-class level,” he added.

The TNCA league and the TNPL have unearthed a lot of talent. “I really do not know how I managed to impress one and all. Maybe, I think it is control. Plus, I do not get rattled by names to whom I bowl to. I just keep in mind the conditions, situation and importantly the field,” he said.

Ranji Trophy Tamil Nadu
