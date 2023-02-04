Vijay & Arul on top after Round 5  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day of upsets on the top boards, Vijay Shreeram and Arul Anandh shared the lead with five points each at the end of the fifth round of the Little England FIDE-rated chess tournament, jointly organised by Viyugam Chess Academy, Hosur and Ananthi Chess Academy Madurai at Adhiyamaan College of Engineering, Hosur.

Jeppiaar school bag title

Jeppiaar MHSS ‘A’ defeated GMTTV HSS 3-1 in the final of the five-a-side football event of the Jeppiaar inter-school sports tournament. Results: Final: Jeppiaar MHSS ‘A’ bt GMTTV HSS 3-1

Big win for Hunters XI

Centuries by Ishwar Suresh (115) and T Madhu Arvind (112) paved the way for Hunters XI to thrash Falcon Cricket Club by 173 runs in a third division match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’: Mambalam Mosquitos 156/8 in 31 ovs (Karthi 55, Muralitharan 4/32) lost to Nungambakkam Cricket Club 160/5 in 30.3 ovs (Rishi 43, Muralitharan 36, Srinivasan 36, Mathivanan 3/41). Bunts Cricket Club 227/7 in 50 ovs (Shrenik 52, Venkatesh 43, Jones 3/36) bt Bharathi Sports Club 98 in 34.4 ovs (Ramesh 4/36). Hunters XI 327/4 in 50 ovs (Suresh 115, Arvind 112, Mushtaq 33) bt Falcon Cricket Club 154 in 44.3 overs (Ashwin 35).

Chess tournament

Annai Arul public school’s 1st Tamil Nadu level children chess tournament for boys and girls will be held at indoor auditorium, Annai Arul Public School, Paduvanchery Main Road, Madambakkam, here on February 12. Players born on or after January 1, 2007 are eligible. The event is open to all Tamil Nadu players and is being organised jointly by Annai Arul Public School and RV Chess Academy under the aegis of Tamil Nadu State Chess Association & Chenglepet District Chess Association. Entry fee is `300 and the same can be sent online through www.chessfee.com and www.paychessentry.com. This event will be played under 7-round Swiss format.

Coaching classes

T Nagar chess academy is going to start its fresh batch of chess coaching classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced level players aged between 4 to 15 years at KK Nagar, Kodambakkam and Mugalivakkam. For further details, contact: 7305331117.

