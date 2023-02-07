Cricket: Daryl and Boopathi lift TN against Jharkhand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-Arm spinners M Siddharth (3/79) and S Mohan Prasath (3/58) took three wickets each for Tamil Nadu to help the hosts dismiss Jharkhand for 316 in 130.1 overs on the second day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-25 match played at ICL-Sankar Nagar grounds, Tirunelveli, on Monday.

Jharkhand tail, comprising Aditya Singh (43) and Ravikumar Yadav (51), wagged to enable the visitors to go past the 300-run mark.

Tamil Nadu replied strongly and were placed at 151 for 2 in 54 overs with Daryl S Ferrario (61 batting), M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (62 batting) in the middle at stumps. Daryl and Boopathi were involved in unbroken third-wicket partnership of 105 runs in 34 overs.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 316 in 130.1 ovs (Vikas Vishal 71, Sharandeep Singh 30, Rajandeep Singh 47, Atul Singh Surwar 33, Aditya Singh 43, Ravikumar Yadav 51; M Siddharth 3/79, S Mohan Prasath 3/58) vs TN 151/2 in 54 ovs (Daryl S Ferrario 61 batting, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 62 batting).

