IND vs AUS: Handscomb likely to get 'Green' signal

With the all-rounder ruled out due to injury, the middle-order batter might be returning to the side after three years

Published: 08th February 2023 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Peter Handscomb

Australian middle-order batter Peter Handscomb plays a front-foot drive. (File Photo | AFP) 

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

NAGPUR: Peter Handscomb made a dream start to his Test career in November 2016. After a 54 in his maiden Test against South Africa, he hit a century in his next against Pakistan. The right-hand batter from Victoria went on to score another half-century before registering his highest Test score of 110 against Pakistan. Such was his form that he could not be dismissed below 50 in any of his first seven innings from four matches. He was the first player in Test history to do so.

But a poor Ashes series in 2017-18 cost him his place Even though he kept making it to the squad, unimpressive outings meant he failed to cement his place with his last match being the Sydney Test against India in January 2019. Since his debut a little over six years ago, he has played only 16 Tests so far out of 54. Incidentally, the 31-year-old has played the most number of Tests (seven) against India so far. As luck would have it, Handscomb may again make it to the playing XI with Cameron Green unlikely to feature in the Nagpur Test.

Green, the batting all-rounder, fractured his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. He hurt it again during the camp in Alur, Bengaluru before travelling to Nagpur with the team on Monday. Green did not bat during the visitors' first training session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha on Tuesday.  

"I don't think he is [going to play]," Australia vice-captain Steve Smith told reporters when asked about the all-rounder's availability for the first match on Tuesday. "I don't think he's even faced fast bowlers yet. So I dare say he won't be playing but who knows. I'm not entirely sure. We'll wait and see. But it's unlikely, I think."

The setback may force the Pat Cummins-led side to field a specialist batter at No. 6. Even as Matt Renshaw had replaced Green during the home series against the Proteas in Sydney, the team management could prefer Handscomb for the role to balance the right and left-hand batters in the top and middle-order.
Even head coach Andrew McDonald had termed Handscomb important ahead of the series. "It's been well documented over a period of time that his play against spin is excellent, and we feel as though he's returned probably to what he was producing two or three years ago," McDonald was quoted as saying ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The coach also emphasised that Handscomb is an important right-hand option, especially with the team loaded with left-handers.

Above all, he was also a member of the squad when the Aussies last visited the country in 2017. The previous stint in India might tilt the balance in his favour when the coach and captain have a meeting to decide on the playing XI on Thursday morning ahead of the toss.

