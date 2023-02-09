Home Sport Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second fastest bowler to take 450 Test wickets

The 36-year-old also became the fastest Indian bowler to bag 450 wickets in the longest format of cricket after the legendary Anil Kumble, who had achieved the feat in 93 matches.

Published: 09th February 2023 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ashwin

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R), celebrates the wicket of Australian skipper Pat Cummins during the first day of the first cricket test match in Nagpur, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NAGPUR: India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday scripted his name in the record books during the ongoing first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Ashwin became the second fastest bowler to take 450 Test wickets in terms of Tests played, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved this landmark in 80 matches. It took Ashwin just 89 matches to achieve the feat as compared to Muralitharan's 80 games.

The off-spinner achieved the feat when he removed Alex Carey for 36 in his 11th over as he became just the second Indian bowler to reach 450 Test wickets after Anil Kumble. Ashwin followed up with another wicket in the match as he claimed Australia captain Pat Cummins's wicket for 6.

The 36-year-old also became the fastest Indian bowler to bag 450 wickets in the longest format of cricket after the legendary Anil Kumble, who had achieved the feat in 93 matches.

The off-spinner also claimed the record of Second quickest in terms of balls bowled (23635) behind former Australian player Glenn McGrath (23474).

ALSO READ | I live for big and pressure moments: Ravichandran Ashwin

In red-ball cricket, Ashwin just needed 161 additional balls than Australian pacer Glenn McGrath to reach 450 wickets.

Coming to the match, Indian bowlers clawed back as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin rattled Australia in the second session on Day 1 to put hosts in the dominating position against visitors in the first Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Jadeja wreaked havoc on the Australian batter as he bagged a brilliant fifer while Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three as India bundled out Australia for 177 runs. 

