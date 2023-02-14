Home Sport Cricket

Fans cheer Nepali cricketer accused of rape

Sandeep Lamichhane returned to the side in the opening game of a World Cup League 2 tri-series against Namibia in Kathmandu. He was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a hotel room last August.

Published: 14th February 2023 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Nepali star spin bowler Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepali star spin bowler Sandeep Lamichhane. (File photo | PTI)

By AFP

NEPAL: Hundreds of Nepali cricket fans cheered Tuesday as the country's star spin bowler Sandeep Lamichhane returned to the field while on bail facing rape charges.

Lamichhane was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room last August.

He was suspended as national captain and arrested, but was freed on bail at the end of last month, with Nepal's cricket association announcing a day later his ban had been lifted.

He returned to the side in the opening game of a World Cup League 2 tri-series against Namibia in Kathmandu.

Cheering supporters welcomed back the 22-year-old, who maintains his innocence, and he was seen weeping after taking a wicket.

"Okay, he is facing accusations. He should be punished if it is proven," fan Saroj Ghimire told AFP.

"But my view is that he should not be kept out of matches just because of such accusations."

His selection has sparked anger among women's rights activists in the country, and many on Twitter criticised his inclusion, posting "not my national team".

Nepal won the match by two wickets, with Lamichhane taking three wickets in all.

Lamichhane had been a poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, which gained one-day international status in 2018.

His big break came when he was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals for the big-money Indian Premier League that year, and he has since been Nepal's most sought-after cricketer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Lamichhane Nepali cricketer Rape accused
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp