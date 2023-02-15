Cheteshwar Pujara happy about this unique century

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: He has been one of India’s most consistent batters in the top. He has lent stability and has been part of many a campaign at home and overseas with Men in Blue. Cheteshwar Pujara will be playing his 100th Test in Delhi against Australia in the second Test. He shares his experience before the landmark.

"It has been a nice and fantastic journey for me. There have been ups and downs. When I made my debut in 2010 I played along with many legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir. It was a great experience to play with such great players."

"It was nice to play along with them. And after that, the journey started and it’s been more than 12 years now. So the journey has been really fantastic. It will all the more pleasing to play my 100th Test match," said Pujara. A decade or more at the top in red ball cricket is unique and many a cricketer at some state would have gone through some rough patch

"It is difficult to single out a critical patch or bad phase in my career. As I said earlier there have been ups and downs. But I have enjoyed my journey," he said. Pujara pauses for a while looks back in time and adds, "Journey is more important than achievements, like the 2017 India vs Australia series win in India, like the 2018 overseas tour win in Australia and again our overseas win in 2020 against Australia. There have been many milestones along the way. And there have been many people to thank, my parents, and my father who has been coaching me. My wife has been very supportive throughout my cricketing career. All my coaches with who I have worked I wish to thank them. Also, all my teammates who have been part of this journey.”

Puhara has more than 7000 runs and 19 hundred in his bag. He values his contribution in trying circumstances, against challenging attacks and one that demanded his concentration. “It is difficult to single out one knock, there have been many,” he said. “If I have to pick any then the 123 at Adelaide in 2018, 92 against Australia at Bangalore in 2017, 153 at Johannesburg in 2013.

Also the 66 against England in 2022 (rescheduled Test) that was not a big score but a courageous one.” Pujara picks the South Africa attack in 2011 as the toughest. "The toughest attack I faced was when I first went to South Africa and had to play against Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn. That was my first overseas tour in 2011 and both Morne and Dale were at their peak. So that was the toughest time. I learnt to play on such pitches and learnt how to tackle such bowlers. When I played there (SA) again I did more preparation. In 2013 and had a great tour."

